Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days before the midterm elections, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining the campaign trail in the Badger State this weekend.

The independent and former presidential contender announced Wisconsin is one of 7 states he’ll be traveling as part of his “Our Future is Now” tour to encourage people to vote.

Sanders will stop in Eau Claire, La Crosse, and Madison on Friday, and in Oshkosh on Saturday.

The Oshkosh event is scheduled for noon at UAW Local 578 at 2920 Oregon St.

