Tommy’s Express Car Wash transforms into Tunnel of Terror through Halloween night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire car wash is getting into the Halloween spirit.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash on Clairemont Avenue is transforming into the Tunnel of Terror.

The experience is open 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Halloween Night. Proceeds raised by the event will go towards the Owen-Withee girls basketball team.

Dozens of Tommy’s locations across the country have been holding similar events. The company said it started the haunted car wash at one location, but it has now become an annual event at multiple locations. The haunted car washes are available at nearly 60 locations nationwide on select dates including Halloween night. Check the company’s site for locations and times.

