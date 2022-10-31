Wis. DMV extends hours ahead of Nov. 8 election

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles is announcing will extend hours next week at customer service centers that are open on Monday, Nov. 7 and/or Tuesday, Nov. 8.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, these centers are scheduled to remain open until 6:00 p.m. The extended hours are intended to help give those needing a photo ID time to visit a DMV.

The media release from the Wis. DMV says Wisconsin Elections Commission explains the acceptable options to bring to the polls on its website HERE. Voters looking to get their first Wis. ID should begin at Wis. DMV’s website HERE.

