Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction

A red swamp crayfish
A red swamp crayfish (WJRT)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday their first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law.

The case involved the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.

Lt. Warden Robert Stroess, the DNR administrator of commercial fish and aquatic species in trade enforcement, says that red swamp crayfish are illegal in Wisconsin and harmful to waterways.

“They are prolific and resilient,” Lt. Warden Stroess said, adding that the crayfish out-compete other species, damage shorelines and burrow deep into the ground.

An investigation began in 2020 when several grocery stores were selling live swamp crayfish. Officials determined that there was a significant amount of illegal importation of the crayfish throughout the Great Lakes region, according to the DNR.

The distributors were informed that the crayfish were illegally imported. The investigation found that Louisiana Crawfish Company continued to ship nearly 13,000 more invasive crayfish to Wisconsin after receiving the notice of illegal importation.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice charged Louisiana Crawfish Company with 15 criminal counts of intentionally transporting, possessing or transferring invasive species. The company was convicted in Dane County Circuit Court of 10 criminal counts and was ordered to pay just under $35,000 in penalties.

“Our hope is the outcome of this case can serve as a deterrent to other wholesale distributors to keep invasive red swamp crayfish out of Wisconsin,” Lt. Warden Stroess said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 54-year-old Minnesota man died in the crash.
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fatal crash in St. Croix County
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
Police lights generic.
Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense
A man has pleaded guilty to the 2008 murder of University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany...
Man pleads guilty to killing college student 14 years later: ‘A lot of broken hearts here’
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (10/31/22)
Drivers for Earthbound Environmental Solutions in Eau Claire and Altoona went door-to-door, not...
Earthbound Environmental Solutions celebrating Halloween
According to Massolia, the theatre company is not able to make the event at the Heyde Center...
‘Letters Home’ scheduled at the Heyde Center for the Arts cancelled
Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County court in person for her second competency hearing
Woman accused of murdering and dismembering man wants another competency hearing