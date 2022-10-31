YMCA hosts 17th annual Halloween party

The event was held Friday in Eau Claire.
By WEAU 13 News
Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls YMCA hosted its 18th annual Halloween party on Friday at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center.

The evening was filled with Halloween games, inflatables, face painting, interactive games, prizes and a DJ.

The entry fee was $5, while children under the age of 2 got in for free.

The YMCA said the event is a great way to gather the community and incorporate physical activity.

“I’ve always looked at the YMCA as a safe space, so to come in to have that fun, that entertainment, indoors, it’s obviously nice from the elements,” Amy Peterson-Foss, YMCA Sports Center Director, said. “It’s really nice seeing all the smiles and excitement coming through the doors and just really pumped to kind of be back at it and sharing that excitement with other people.”

The YMCA estimated over one thousand people attended Friday’s event.

