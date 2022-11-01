14th annual troop care package drive

The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is partnering with Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company and...
The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is partnering with Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company and McDonell Area Catholic Schools for the annual care package drive.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - There is an opportunity to support the troops by sending a care package this holiday season.

The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is partnering with Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company and McDonell Area Catholic Schools for the annual care package drive. Donations of food or personal care items can be made at several drop off locations in the Chippewa Valley including all YMCA of the Chippewa Valley locations, Leinenkugel’s Leinie Lodge or all McDonell Area Catholic Schools.

Any items that cannot be mailed will be donated to homeless shelters and food pantries in the area.

“Get us those names, get us those donations. Each year we see the need and the participation increase. The Chippewa Valley is very, very generous. And so, let’s not let it down this year. Let’s keep it going,” Jim Ignarski, YMCA Development/Communications Director, said.

Organizers are hoping to mail out 200 boxes this year.

