Colfax School District receives funding for new school bus

COLFAX, Wis. (WEAU) - The Colfax Area School District is moving to become more environmentally conscious with the help of the EPA Clean School Bus Program.

The Colfax School District received a $30,000grant from the EPA Clean School Bus Program to purchase a new propane school bus. This will be the eleventh propane bus in the district. Colfax School District Superintendent Bill Yingst said these buses have been great.

“It’s a clean fuel. There’s more mileage and more time between oil changes with propane buses, and basically right now, we’re paying $1.74 a gallon for propane where when we’re talking about diesel fuel, I just looked at the price at the pumps yesterday, and I saw $5.33 for diesel,” Yingst said. “I saw as high as $3.54 for gasoline.”

There were a few requirements to get this funding.

“The EPA prioritized high need school districts, and that included school district’s with more than 20% of students in poverty and also rural school districts,” Yingst said.

The district will also have to get rid of one of its diesel buses. Yingst said he was happy to get this funding.

“I was excited, I mean, you know a new bus is about $110,000 nowadays, and a $30,000 decrease off that price is significant,” Yingst said.

Wisconsin Bus Sales Account Manager Patrick Wilson sent a statement about this grant, saying:

“Wisconsin Bus Sales is thrilled that these two districts received this funding to help advance clean transportation for their students. Propane and electric buses both provide districts with ways to save money in their transportation budgets that can be used in other areas. With decreased maintenance costs, Propane and Electric buses will provide these districts with safe and reliable transportation for years to come,” Wilson said.

Yingst said he plans to apply for this program again in the following years.

The Augusta Area School District also received more than $1.18 million dollars through this program. That money will be put towards purchasing three fully-electric school buses and a charging station for those vehicles.

Additional information about the EPA Clean School Bus Program can be found here.

