Eau Claire receives $39,500 grant for Eau Claire Marathon

Over 2,000 runners took part in the 2021 Eau Claire Marathon and other events on Sunday, Sept....
The grant is intended to support the advertisement and promotion of the race weekend, scheduled on April 29-30.(Bob Gallaher / WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Tourism is announcing a $39,500 Joint Effort Marketing grant for Visit Eau Claire.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, the grant is intended to attract runners to the city’s Eau Claire Marathon next year. The grant is intended to support the advertisement and promotion of the race weekend, scheduled on April 29-30. The race also features a half marathon, four-person relay marathon, 5K, 10K and kids’ fun run.

“Each year, the Eau Claire Marathon invites thousands of competitors and spectators to experience a beautiful course winding through this thriving, eclectic community,” Tourism Secretary-designee, Anne Sayers, said. “By promoting the event, the regional running community discovers their next memory-making race, and the local hotels, restaurants and businesses benefit from a jump in visitors.”

“Visit Eau Claire is extremely excited to continue promoting the Eau Claire Marathon as the best race in the Midwest,” Visit Eau Claire’s Executive Director, Benny Anderson, said. “Events like these are important for the economic success of our city, and we are excited to welcome runners back to Eau Claire in the spring.”

Additional information is available in the full media release from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism HERE.

