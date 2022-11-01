Evers, Michels tour the state in last leg of campaign

A Republican governor hopeful and a Democratic incumbent are touring Wisconsin in the last leg of their campaigns.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Republican governor-hopeful and the Democratic incumbent are touring the state and making their platforms clear.

In the move to take over the governor’s mansion, Businessman Tim Michels made an appearance at the Pioneer Keg in Theresa Monday, putting an emphasis on law enforcement and labeling Gov. Tony Evers as “weak on crime.”

Michels earned the endorsements of the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of the Police, Wisconsin Troopers Association and Milwaukee Police Association.

“There are three things I’m going to do,” Michels said. “Lower taxes, better schools, less crime. Let them know that it’s time for new leadership.”

The election is 8 days away.

“There’s very, very few undecideds left, but we believe they’re all going to come our way,” Michels said. “Why? If they haven’t sided with Tony Evers over the last 4 years—what are they waiting for?”

Meanwhile, Gov. Evers stopped at the University of Wisconsin- Platteville Monday for the fifth day of his “Doing the Right Thing” tour. His campaign said he’s going to communities to tout his record, which it says includes cutting income taxes by 15 percent and fixing nearly 5,000 miles of roads.

He told reporters, “We’ve had a good start for 4 years, we’re going to continue doing it.”

“My issues in this campaign are really straightforward, and they’re common sense issues, whether it’s public schools or the University of Wisconsin System, making sure we have good infrastructure or broadband,” Evers said. “That’s what people care about.”

Gov. Evers also included reproductive health care and climate change to that list. He said crime was “a local issue,” adding, “our counties and municipalities—they’re the ones who deal with this.”

