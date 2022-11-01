Governor Evers visits Eau Claire on bus tour

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers stopped in Eau Claire Tuesday as part of his “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour.

The Governor along with Lieutenant Governor Nominee Sara Rodriguez and Attorney General Josh Kaul are traveling the state to meet voters and encourage people to head to the polls next week.

Evers talked about issues he says are important to Wis. voters such as reproductive rights, funding schools across the state and continuing to grow the economy.

“We invested $100 billion in that, around stores, local stores, restaurants, small businesses, farmers, and we did that so that we would keep our economy strong. Lowest unemployment ever, highest number of people working ever. Our economy is strong going forward. It’s going to enable us to make those investments that we need to make,” Evers said.

Challenging Governor Evers in next week’s election is Republican Tim Michels.

