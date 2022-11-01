House brings Halloween spirit to Pigeon Falls community

PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No matter where they live, members of one family always get into the Halloween spirit by creating a spooktacular display.

That love for the season brings people from all around the Trempealeau County area to check it out.

At this home on Main Street in Pigeon Falls, there’s tricks along with plenty of treats every October.

Starting with the roof, every square foot of the Lyga family home is decked out in the Halloween spirit.

“Once that’s done, then it’s little by little,” said Dana Lyga. “He’ll bring out the gargoyles and the tombstones.”

The Lygas started decorating for the spooky holiday more than 20 years ago when the Air Force took them overseas.

“When we were stationed in Turkey we kind of had this idea,” Lyga sais. “We didn’t have much stuff there, so we had this idea of throwing yarn up and down the townhouse, and made a giant spiderweb.”

From then on, wherever they live, from California to England to Wisconsin, the Lygas take the Halloween spirit with them.

“You can be so creative, and you can do something that can be people who like the horror and gore of it, but, like I said, nothing moves, nothing screams, nothing jumps,” Lyga said.

To make the cut for her annual display, Lyga said she only has a few rules.

“Just anything that looks neat and trying to get the classics maybe,” Lyga said. “What everybody knows from the horror films.”

That’s brought together 12-foot skeletons along with the dolls from The Shining and the slasher film character Michael Myers.

“The kids are okay to run around, and I get some that show up scared, but I usually take them by the hand up to something and let them slap a Zombie, and it doesn’t move and they’re like oh,” Lyga said. “Next thing you know, they’re in and out of everything having to take a closer look.”

For some of those trick-or-treaters, their favorite part:

“The windows,” said Brinley Bell. “Because their arms are moving.”

And while the Halloween House goes all out, for the younger generation:

“It’s not too scary,” said Lauren Matejka. “They’re fake.”

With this holiday just about over, the Lygas are already planning next year’s display.

