Johnson, Barnes go on attack in US Senate race in Wisconsin

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ron Johnson, right, and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate...
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ron Johnson, right, and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, left, shake hands during a televised debate Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Milwaukee.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) - Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democrat Mandela Barnes are honing closing arguments in a Wisconsin race that could be critical in which party controls the U.S. Senate. That means returning to the same themes of the past few months. Johnson is highlighting inflation and crime. The issues look potent for Republicans in a midterm election with a Democrat in the White House. And he is not running away from provocative statements like stopping guaranteed funding for Social Security and Medicare. Barnes accuses Johnson of peddling in conspiracy theories and notes his attempt to deliver fake electors to former Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of...
UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
A 54-year-old Minnesota man died in the crash.
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fatal crash in St. Croix County

Latest News

FOUR INTERVIEW: November 8 Midterm Election
FOUR INTERVIEW: November 8 Midterm Election
Natalia Hitchcock has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted...
Sheboygan Falls mom enters insanity plea to killing 8-year-old son
Taylor Schabusiness in court on Nov. 1, 2022.
Judge grants another competency exam for woman accused of murder, dismemberment
Chad Myszka
Chippewa County hit-and-run suspect appears in court Tuesday