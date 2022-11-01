Johnson, Barnes go on attack in US Senate race in Wisconsin

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) - Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democrat Mandela Barnes are honing closing arguments in a Wisconsin race that could be critical in which party controls the U.S. Senate. That means returning to the same themes of the past few months. Johnson is highlighting inflation and crime. The issues look potent for Republicans in a midterm election with a Democrat in the White House. And he is not running away from provocative statements like stopping guaranteed funding for Social Security and Medicare. Barnes accuses Johnson of peddling in conspiracy theories and notes his attempt to deliver fake electors to former Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021.

