Marshfield Children’s Hospital hosts Trick-Or-Treat event for young patients

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - While many children enjoy trick-or-treating in their neighborhood, some can’t leave the hospital. But, Marshfield Children’s Hospital made sure those kids didn’t miss out on all the fun. It was the 24th year the hospital brought trick-or-treating festivities to kids staying in the hospital.

“Everybody remembers as a kid your favorite event was trick-or-treating where you got to go door-to-door fun have fun dress up get candy until these kids in the hospital it’s pretty unfair that they get to miss that sort of normalization,” said McKenzie Tischauser, Child Life Specialist.

13-year-old Josilynn said she was glad she could still get in on the Halloween fun.

“Getting the experience of Halloween even though I’m in the hospital,” said Josilynn Geiss, a child staying at Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

Tischauser said Josilynn wasn’t the only one excited about the event.

“We actually have a patient that’s been here for 200 days. And she cannot leave her bed and so she got to come down to this event, she got to be Cinderella. And the fact that she had such a big smile coming into this event since it’s been years since she’s been paid the whole event,” said Tischauser.

She added, even if the event were for just one child, all her hard work in planning would be worth it.

However, getting all the kids there is a challenge, even if it is inside the hospital.

“It takes a village truly. With all of the pumps, vents, and everything we need a lot of people on board,” said Tischauser.

But, Tischouser said it’s the staff’s favorite event each year and 26 departments pitch in to make it happen. She said they all know how important it is to the kids.

Nine kids trick-or-treated at the hospital Monday and 16 others in isolation got candy and goodies delivered to them in their rooms.

