McDonalds partners with nonprofit to raise money for military families

Folds of Honor is a 501 nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military service members.
By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYZATA, Minn. (KEYC) - Over 200 McDonalds based in Minnesota, western Wisconsin and Michigan are partnering with a nonprofit for a good cause.

Folds of Honor is a 501 nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military service members. The nonprofit expanded earlier this year to add first responders to their mission.

Folds of Honor is a 501 nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to families of fallen...
Folds of Honor is a 501 nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military service members. The nonprofit expanded earlier this year to add first responders to their mission.(Folds of Honor)

Beginning today until Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day, the owners of the the participating McDonald’s restaurants will donate a portion of sales, up to 100 thousand dollars, to Folds of Honor.

In Minnesota alone, Folds of Honor has awarded over 650 scholarships since it began its mission in 2014.

The organization has awarded over 200 this year alone.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of...
UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus
A 54-year-old Minnesota man died in the crash.
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fatal crash in St. Croix County
Girl Scouts Troop members gathered at Camp Nawakwa to send a message over decision to sell the camp

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County court in person for her second competency hearing
Judge grants another competency exam for woman accused of murder, dismemberment
Spaghetti
"Spaghetti Spectacular" (11/1/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (11/1/22)
The crash happened a few miles southeast of Clear Lake.
1 person dead after rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning