McDonalds partners with nonprofit to raise money for military families

WAYZATA, Minn. (KEYC) - Over 200 McDonalds based in Minnesota, western Wisconsin and Michigan are partnering with a nonprofit for a good cause.

Folds of Honor is a 501 nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military service members. The nonprofit expanded earlier this year to add first responders to their mission.

Beginning today until Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day, the owners of the the participating McDonald’s restaurants will donate a portion of sales, up to 100 thousand dollars, to Folds of Honor.

In Minnesota alone, Folds of Honor has awarded over 650 scholarships since it began its mission in 2014.

The organization has awarded over 200 this year alone.

