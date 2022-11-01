November is lung cancer awareness month; Doctors recommend getting screened early

By Leeann Stapleton
Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - November is lung cancer awareness month.

One Marshfield Clinic doctor in Eau Claire says lung cancer is the most common cause of death from cancer in the nation. More common than colon, pancreatic, and breast cancer combined.

Dr. Tatsiana Halkova says people who have a high risk of developing lung cancer are people aged 50 to 90 years old who use tobacco.

She says other factors like being exposed to asbestos, radon, and other chemicals could contribute to developing the disease.

Radiation as part of other conditions, like breast cancer, is another potential cause.

For testing, Dr. Halkova recommends getting a CT scan.

“These days we have a very interesting and effective tool, which is low-dose lung computer tomography or for short, low-dose lung CT scan, which helps us to detect lung cancer at an early stage,” Dr. Halkova said.

She says it is a little bit different than an X-Ray.

“It is computer tomography and it is more complicated and more precise to determine and visualize very small changes which prompt further investigation,” Dr. Halkova said.

Dr. Halkova says the sooner lung cancer is caught, the sooner treatment options can begin.

She also recommends talking with your primary care provider to discuss early screening if you fit the criteria.

