Oakwood Hills Family Dental Halloween candy buy-back

Kids, or parents with leftover candy can “sell” it for $1 a pound, up to five pounds.
Kids, or parents with leftover candy can “sell” it for $1 a pound, up to five pounds.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you are overflowing with Halloween candy, there is a place you can go to donate it.

Oakwood Hills Family Dental is running its annual candy buy-back from now until Nov. 8. The buy-back is running for the first time in two years after being shut down due to COVID-19. Kids, or parents with leftover candy can “sell” it for $1 a pound, up to five pounds.

All the candy collected is intended to be donated to the Chippewa Valley Street Ministry in Eau Claire.

“It’s actually pretty surprising. Kids are pretty excited to be able to exchange it for something else. Yes. And the parents are excited too,” Dr. Courtney Reich, Dentist with Oakwood Hills Family Dental, said.

Oakwood Hills Family Dental is also collecting cold weather gear, such as coats and blankets during the buy-back to donate to the Ministry.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of...
UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
A 54-year-old Minnesota man died in the crash.
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fatal crash in St. Croix County

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness in court on Nov. 1, 2022.
Judge grants another competency exam for woman accused of murder, dismemberment
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (11/1/22)
FOUR INTERVIEW: November 8 Midterm Election
FOUR INTERVIEW: November 8 Midterm Election
Natalia Hitchcock has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted...
Sheboygan Falls mom enters insanity plea to killing 8-year-old son