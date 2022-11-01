Oakwood Hills Family Dental Halloween candy buy-back

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you are overflowing with Halloween candy, there is a place you can go to donate it.

Oakwood Hills Family Dental is running its annual candy buy-back from now until Nov. 8. The buy-back is running for the first time in two years after being shut down due to COVID-19. Kids, or parents with leftover candy can “sell” it for $1 a pound, up to five pounds.

All the candy collected is intended to be donated to the Chippewa Valley Street Ministry in Eau Claire.

“It’s actually pretty surprising. Kids are pretty excited to be able to exchange it for something else. Yes. And the parents are excited too,” Dr. Courtney Reich, Dentist with Oakwood Hills Family Dental, said.

Oakwood Hills Family Dental is also collecting cold weather gear, such as coats and blankets during the buy-back to donate to the Ministry.

