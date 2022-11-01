Prevail Bank Eau Claire branch grand reopening

Tuesday’s event included activities for kids and self-tours of the Bank.
(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prevail Bank on Fairfax Street in Eau Claire is officially back open after being under construction for more than six months.

A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday to celebrate the reopening. Tuesday’s event included activities for kids and self-tours of the Bank. As part of the construction process, an additional 2,000 feet of office space was added.

The President of Prevail Bank says Eau Claire is one of the fastest growing markets in the area.

“We do a lot with mortgages, retail, commercial loans. We see this as an expanding market. Some of our other markets aren’t growing as quickly as this. So with the larger banks having larger lending limits, we get some larger size deals here. We see things like Hy-Vee, Woodman’s things like that. It brings a lot of people,” Nathan Quinnell, President of Prevail Bank, said.

The Bank has been up and running for a few weeks after holding a soft reopening for customers.

