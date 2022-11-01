Sen. Johnson continues statewide bus tour Monday

The tour, which began last week, was in southern Wisconsin Monday.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin speaks to people at a bus tour stop in Portage, Wis. on Oct....
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin speaks to people at a bus tour stop in Portage, Wis. on Oct. 31, 2022.(WMTV)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WEAU) - Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is making a final push before next week’s election.

Johnson began a statewide bus tour last week.

On Monday, Johnson visited cities in Southwestern Wisconsin, including a stop in Portage. The bus tour will go to each of the state’s eight Congressional districts at least three times and will rack up over 3,000 miles before election night.

In Portage, Johnson spoke about prioritizing government spending and told people gathered that a “Green New Deal” is not the best use of federal tax dollars.

“We can’t keep spending things like $369 billion on energy boondoggles,” Johnson said. “You know corporate welfare going to the pockets of people like Al Gore? We can’t afford that. We have to prioritize spending.”

Johnson faces Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who made his own tour stops in western Wisconsin’s Congressional District 3 Monday, for a seat in the U.S. Senate this November.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

