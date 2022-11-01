Senate candidate Barnes visits Eau Claire, La Crosse Monday as part of statewide tour

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stopped in Eau Claire and La Crosse on Monday as part of his statewide tour ahead of next week’s election.

Barnes is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate against Republican incumbent Ron Johnson.

Barnes visited The Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire to host an early voting event. Barnes spoke about creating jobs in Wisconsin rather than sending them to other states and overseas and also talked about his plan to help fight inflation by cutting middle class taxes.

Sen. Johnson was in southern Wisconsin on Monday, including a stop in Portage, as part of his own statewide tour.

