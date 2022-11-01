Sheboygan Falls mom enters insanity plea to killing 8-year-old son

Natalia Hitchcock has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted...
Natalia Hitchcock has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.(WBAY)
By Casey Torres
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Falls woman charged with killing her 8-year-old son in March entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s insanity plea -- to two charges against her.

Prosecutors say Natalia Hitchcock is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. Prosecutors say she strangled her youngest son, Oliver, and held her 11-year-old son under water in the bathtub.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 30, the 11-year-old woke his father and said his brother was dead. The husband found Oliver on the bedroom floor. Natalia said, “I killed Oliver,” and walked around the apartment in a daze, holding a knife, “saying she was going to kill everyone in the house.”

As we’ve reported, Hitchcock’s husband told investigators his wife had a violent temper and “surges of rage.” He said Natalia’s mother lived in Russia, and Natalia’s rage worsened with news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and television coverage of the war, and she started drinking. She talked about buying survival gear and knives and guns.

Hitchcock told police she had been poisoned and her mind was being controlled. She described it as a brain fog, and said she was trying to save her sons from people on “the dark web.”

In September, Hitchcock was found competent to stand trial. Hitchcock’s defense hired an independent evaluator to report on her mental competency. The evaluator found her to be competent, according to court records. The state’s expert also found Hitchcock competent.

Hitchcock is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

Her next court date is on January 3.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of...
UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
A 54-year-old Minnesota man died in the crash.
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fatal crash in St. Croix County

Latest News

FOUR INTERVIEW: November 8 Midterm Election
FOUR INTERVIEW: November 8 Midterm Election
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ron Johnson, right, and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate...
Johnson, Barnes go on attack in US Senate race in Wisconsin
Taylor Schabusiness in court on Nov. 1, 2022.
Judge grants another competency exam for woman accused of murder, dismemberment
Chad Myszka
Chippewa County hit-and-run suspect appears in court Tuesday