CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 15th Annual Spaghetti Spectacular to benefit McDonell Area Schools is Sunday, November 6.

It runs from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls.

The meal is $15 for adults or $10 for kids 5-12, kids 4 and under eat free.

