State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in Eau Claire County Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in Eau Claire County Tuesday.

According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted along Highway 53 in Eau Claire County.

The State Patrol’s Aerial Support Unit, which includes three Cessna 172 Skyhawks and five pilots, will also provide aerial enforcement in Jefferson County Tuesday.

Aerial speed enforcement is used to more easily spot speeding drivers or aggressive driving behavior, says the State Patrol. Pilots who observe a violation will relay the information to ground-based State Patrol troopers to enforce traffic laws.

In addition to manned aircraft, the State Patrol also utilizes drones as part of its Aerial Support Unit. The piloted planes are used in enforcing traffic laws, in addition to several other duties.

The State Patrol says it announces its aerial enforcement efforts publicly to help improve public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws.

For more information on the aerial enforcement programs and aerial support unit at the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, you can visit their website.

Weather permitting, WSP aerial enforcement will be conducted today along I-94 in Jefferson County and US 53 in Eau Claire County. Speeding risks much more than a citation – it puts everyone else at risk, too. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/xxHMtfNCVl — WI State Patrol (@wistatepatrol) November 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.