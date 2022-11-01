Status conference requested in Lily Peters homicide case

Chippewa County court during the first hearing of the Lily Peters' homicide case April 27.
Chippewa County court during the first hearing of the Lily Peters' homicide case April 27.(weau)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County district attorney is requesting a status conference in the case of the teenage boy accused of killing 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters.

As of now, the next hearing in the case isn’t scheduled until Aug. of next year. Court records show that District Attorney Wade Newell made the request to Judge Steven Gibbs on Monday. Defense Attorney Michael Cohen filed a response earlier Tuesday.

The 14-year-old suspect in this case is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, 1st-degree sexual assault resulting in great bodily harm and 1st-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 in the death of Peters. Two of the three charges carry a maximum lifetime sentence in prison.

A status conference isn’t currently scheduled.

