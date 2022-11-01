WEAU Political Analyst John Frank weighs in on Midterm Election

(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With one week to go before the Midterm Election, WEAU Political Analyst John Frank gives his insight into the races.

John talks about the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin between incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democrat Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

He also gives his perspective on the Wisconsin Governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Tony Evers and challenger, Republican Tim Michels, as well as other races with statewide and national implications.

