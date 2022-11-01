Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with children in vehicle in Dunn County

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after a crash in Dunn County Monday evening on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said 30-year-old Brittany Hester of Elk Mound was arrested after a two-vehicle crash at 9:46 p.m. Monday on Interstate 94 near the Highway 25 exit in Menomonie.

According to a release, a trooper saw signs of impairment in one of the drivers of the vehicles involved in the crash, Hester, and did field sobriety tests. Hester was taken to an area hospital for a blood draw and then to the Dunn County Jail on suspicion of her second OWI, with children in the vehicle under the age of 16. The children, an 8-year-old and a 6-year-old, were picked up by an adult family member.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

