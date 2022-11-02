2 people hurt after semi vs. pickup truck crash in Chippewa County

TOWNSHIP OF WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County Tuesday.

According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 1 at 9:17 p.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash between a semi-tractor trailer and pickup truck on South Highway 29 at 30th Street in the Township of Wheaton.

The media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says upon arrival, the semi-tractor trailer was overturned in the median and the pickup truck was found in the north ditch. Both drivers were driving alone and needed to be removed from their vehicles. A Mayo helicopter responded but both drivers were taken by ambulance with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.” All lanes of Highway 29 were temporally closed and traffic was diverted. Investigation shows the pickup truck was southbound on 30th Street and failed to stop and/or yield to the semi-tractor trailer which was westbound on Highway 29. The semi hit the front driver’s side of the pickup truck. Evidence shows the point of the crash was in the left westbound lane of Highway 29. The semi then entered the median and overturned, spilling 29 tons of granular material for roofing shingles. Additional cleanup is expected to be done in the following days.

Assisting with the incident included the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Wheaton First Responders and Fire Department, Eau Claire Ambulance, Mayo helicopter, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, and Chippewa County Highway Department.

The crash is under investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

