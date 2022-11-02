$2.5 million in grants awarded to expand child telepsychiatry services in Wisconsin

(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five grants totaling $2.5 million were awarded to Wisconsin health care facilities to help increase access to child telepsychiatry services, including at one group that serves patients in the counties of Rock and Jefferson.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services explained Tuesday that each one-year, $250,000 grant will help five health care organizations recruit and retain more psychiatrists and behavioral health professionals. The grants will also help increase technology to connect providers with their patients during virtual visits.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said the facilities that were awarded funds work with rural, suburban and urban communities in Wisconsin.

“Now more than ever, families need behavioral health care for their children, but significant gaps in access to this treatment continue to exist,” Timberlake said.

Grants were awarded to these groups:

  • Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Clinic, Superior serving Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Sawyer, and Washburn counties.
  • Children’s Wisconsin, Wauwatosa serving Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Ozaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties.
  • Kenosha Community Health Center, Kenosha serving Kenosha County.
  • NorthLakes Community Clinic, Iron River serving Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Eau Claire, Iron, Langlade, Oconto, Polk, Price, Sawyer, and Washburn counties, as well as the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, and St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin.
  • Professional Services Group, Kenosha serving Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Rock, Walworth, and Washington counties.

