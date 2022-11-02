BROOK SOMMERFELD

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I am nominating Brook Sommerfeld for the Sunshine Award. Brook is a fire fighter with the Chippewa Falls Fire Department. Every time she is out in the community, she makes a positive impact from rescuing ducklings to always engaging positively with people in the community. Recently she shared a table with a gentleman who appeared to be distraught over trying to find a place to sit. Not only did she bring him comfort but she went above and beyond to develop a friendship with someone who has special needs. She is constantly a ray of sunshine and this award is designed for folks just like Brook.

Travis Hakes

