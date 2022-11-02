Chippewa County crash on Highway 29 causes lane closure

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 9:17 p.m.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 9:17 p.m.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash occurred in Chippewa County on Wisconsin Highway 29 at 30th Street Tuesday evening.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 9:17 p.m. All lanes of traffic are closed westbound and the left lane is closed eastbound on Highway 29 at 30th Street due to a crash. The estimated duration is two hours.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of...
UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
A 54-year-old Minnesota man died in the crash.
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fatal crash in St. Croix County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Venues Working to Recover from Pandemic
Venues Working to Recover from Pandemic
Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls is one venue working to adjust to changes caused by...
Performing arts venues still working to recover from the pandemic
$2.5 million in grants awarded to expand child telepsychiatry services in Wisconsin