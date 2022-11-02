Chippewa County crash on Highway 29 causes lane closure

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash occurred in Chippewa County on Wisconsin Highway 29 at 30th Street Tuesday evening.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 9:17 p.m. All lanes of traffic are closed westbound and the left lane is closed eastbound on Highway 29 at 30th Street due to a crash. The estimated duration is two hours.

Alert | CHIPPEWA Co | Crash | WIS 29 EB/WB | 30TH ST | Other | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) November 2, 2022

