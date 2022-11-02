DNR: High fire danger Wednesday across western Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says western Wisconsin has a high fire danger Wednesday.

The western two-thirds of Wisconsin is at high fire danger, the DNR’s middle category of five for wildfire risk.

As of 9 a.m., all of western Wisconsin and most central Wisconsin counties, including Eau Claire, La Crosse, Dane, Marathon and Brown, were included in the high fire danger zone.

The increased risk comes with dry and windy conditions across much of the state. Most of the state will see record-high or near-record high temperatures Wednesday. Much of western Wisconsin is also experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions. The DNR advises to take precautions with outdoor flames, such as campfires, to mitigate wildfire chances when conditions are dry and windy. People that are wanting to burn materials are asked to consider waiting until conditions are more favorable. Rain is in the forecast for the end of the week across most of western Wisconsin.

The DNR says it has counted 859 wildfires in 2022 to date, which have burned over 804 acres so far this year. That includes 34 fires in the past week burning over 32 acres, according to the DNR, with seven fires occurring Tuesday and two active fires so far Wednesday. DNR data shows that over one-quarter of this year’s wildfires have been caused by debris burning.

Last year at this time, 993 wildfires had scorched over 2,028 acres across the state.

If you are unable to use the DNR’s burning restrictions, wildfires and prescribed fire activities map online, you can call 1-888-WIS-BURN (947-2876) for information in your area.

FEMA recommends that each household knows and understands what to do in the event of a wildfire. Generally, here are some tips to be aware of in the event of a wildfire:

Recognize Warnings and Alerts: Have several ways to receive alerts.

Make an Emergency Plan: Make sure everyone in your household knows and understands what to do if you need to quickly evacuate.

Review Important Documents: Make sure your Make sure your insurance policies and personal documents (like ID) are up to date.

Know your Evacuation Zone: , practice with household, pets, and identify where you will go. Learn your evacuation routes , practice with household, pets, and identify where you will go.

Gather Supplies: for your household, include medication, disinfectant supplies, Have enough supplies for your household, include medication, disinfectant supplies, masks pet supplies in your go bag or car trunk.

Stay Safe During: Evacuate immediately if authorities tell you to do so!

Returning Home After a Wildfire: Do not return home until authorities say it is safe to do so.

More resources about wildfire safety are available here. You can learn about fire danger and burning restrictions in your area on the Wisconsin DNR website here.

