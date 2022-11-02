Eau Claire international Film Festival gearing up for its second year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Back for its second year, the Eau Claire International Film Festival is set to take place the first weekend in November.

This time around, it will be hosted at the Davies Center at UW-Eau Claire.

The three-day festival will feature 44 films shown in the Woodland Theatre on the third floor.

There will be regional films made in Wisconsin, as well as films from surrounding states.

Also featured are overseas films from countries like France, Taiwan, the UK, and more.

A volunteer with the event says she is looking forward to the community coming together.

“I think why I love film, it’s one of the art forms where you really just listen and you get to hear the whole time and be entertained,” Jaylin Carlson said. “But also, you know, hopefully, it’s a chance to really change people’s hearts and really give know these platform, a great platform to the stories, not only in the Midwest but around the world that can really just help bring us together as people.”

The Eau Claire International Film Festival will run from November 4th through November 6th.

Day passes are $30 and individual film tickets are between $5 and $8.

There will be a free-to-enter kick-off event tomorrow at the Brewing Projekt from 5:30 pm to 8 pm. Three Wisconsin short films will be shown followed by a Q & A session with the directors.

