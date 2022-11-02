Evers’ campaign outspends Michels by $12.5 million

The latest reports detail spending from September 1 through October 24.
Gov. Tony Evers (left) and Tim Michels will face off for Wisconsin governor in November.
Gov. Tony Evers (left) and Tim Michels will face off for Wisconsin governor in November.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The gubernatorial campaigns have filed the final campaign finance reports before Election Day with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission. The latest reports detail spending from September 1 through October 24.

Evers’ campaign reported nearly $37 million dollars in spending so far in 2022, outspending his Republican challenger by $12.5 million dollars on the year. During the latest filed period, the Tony for Wisconsin campaign has received over $6 million in contributions from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and various other groups and organizations.

The Michels’ campaign has spent nearly $25 million dollars in the last seven months in the gubernatorial run. The Republican Party of Wisconsin and other committees, have also generated funding for the Michels’ campaign, contributing $3.3 million so far this year.

Last week, two sizable donations to the Republican Party of Wisconsin came from Michels’ brothers, Kevin and Patrick Michels, who contributed $1.5 million collectively.

The deadline for the next campaign finance reports for this election isn’t until January 17, 2023. This will include spending from October 25 through December 31.

