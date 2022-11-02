EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gatsby’s Gala is an annual party that will whisk you back to the roaring 20s!

Complete with dramatic big bands, exquisite ballroom decor, and vintage black-tie attire, you’ll be surrounded by the sights and sounds of the era!

Gatsby’s Gala is a fundraiser for the UW-Eau Claire Jazz Studies scholarship program to offer students expanded opportunities to excel in jazz studies.

The first scholarship was awarded to Hannah Harder, a tenor saxophonist with Jazz Ensemble 1.

Gatsby’s Gala is November 12, at 7 p.m. at UW-Eau Claire’s Davies Center.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.