Johnson visits Chippewa Falls on bus tour

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Senator Ron Johnson visited Chippewa Falls Wednesday as part of his 10-day statewide bus tour.

Johnson will make 60 stops across the state to speak to voters about the importance of next week’s election. Wednesday, Johnson talked about government spending, inflation, and his plan on making the country more energy independent.

He says while breaking the cycle of inflation we are in right now will be difficult, it can be done.

“I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that Republican leadership in both chambers commit to bringing function back to Congress. And that starts with passing a budget to drive an appropriation and process. If we can’t have a completely balanced budget. We’ll use the increase the debt ceiling as it was meant to be used. You attach fiscal controls to it,” Johnson said.

Senator Johnson is being challenged by Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes.

