Minnesota woman charged after fatal crash Sunday near Hudson

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is charged with homicide after a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Hudson.

According to online court records, 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria, Minn. was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, 2nd or greater offense, as well as two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said that 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt of Robbinsdale, Minn. was killed in the crash on Interstate 94 at Exit 4 in Hudson Sunday.

According to a release, the State Patrol received a report of a wrong-way driver on I-94 at 12:32 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said that a vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-94 when it hit another vehicle. A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper noticed signs of impairment from the wrong-way driver, 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria, Minn. and conducted field sobriety tests. Pospisil was taken into custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and taken to Hudson Hospital for a blood draw. She was then taken to the St. Croix County Jail. Pospisil was hurt in the crash, but the injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The crash closed I-94 westbound near Hudson for over three hours Sunday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The DOT said that I-94 westbound at Exit 4 was closed from 12:40 a.m. to 4:22 a.m. Traffic was diverted off of I-94 at Exit 4 and back on via the onramp at the same exit. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol in helping reroute traffic around the crash scene.

Pospisil, who faces up to 40 years in prison and a maximum penalty of $100,000 if convicted of the homicide charge, is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on $100,000 cash bond with conditions of absolute sobriety, surrender of passport and no contact with witnesses or the family of the victim. She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 28.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.