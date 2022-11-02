Program helping farms donate produce to charity

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A program is helping farmers donate thousands of pounds of produce to those in need.

Picking Promises is a non-profit based out of Eau Claire that works with charities and youth groups to bring the public closer to the food those in the area eat. At Leffel Roots Farm in Eau Claire County Wednesday, Picking Promises helped the Feed My People Food Bank collect thousands of pounds of fresh apples for those in need.

The program is in its first year, but organizers say it’s already a success.

“We’re so excited because picking, eating fresh raspberries, blueberries, berries and apples and other produce, it’s just a feel good experience. And then if we can donate some of it, like a lot of the generous farms and the kids clubs and churches, family, friends, it’s just a win win all the way around,” Norm Joseph, Picking Promises Creator, said.

Picking Promises says it’s worked with 4-H clubs, the Girl Scouts, Boys & Girls Club of America, and church groups to host more than 20 farm outings this harvest season.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

