SportScene 13 for Tuesday, November 1st

By JD Danielson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s WIAC-tournament season as the Blugolds volleyball team matches up with UW-Platteville, and the UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer team faces of with UW-Oshkosh.

Plus, UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team faces Concordia-Wisconsin in regular season action.

Finally, SportScene 13 catches up with McDonell’s and Bloomer’s volleyball teams ahead of their trips to the state tournament.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of...
UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
The 30-year-old woman was taken into custody after a 2-vehicle crash near Menomonie Monday...
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with children in vehicle in Dunn County

Latest News

Jordy Nelson and Josh Sitton
Packers Hall of Fame to induct Jordy Nelson, Josh Sitton in 2023
Chippewa Falls enters the state tournament seeded 5th in Division 1
SportScene 13 for Monday, October 31st
Garding Against Cancer Event
SportScene 13 for Sunday, October 30th
SportScene 13 - Sunday (10/30/22)
SportScene 13 - Sunday (10/30/22)