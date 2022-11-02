SportScene 13 for Tuesday, November 1st
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s WIAC-tournament season as the Blugolds volleyball team matches up with UW-Platteville, and the UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer team faces of with UW-Oshkosh.
Plus, UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team faces Concordia-Wisconsin in regular season action.
Finally, SportScene 13 catches up with McDonell’s and Bloomer’s volleyball teams ahead of their trips to the state tournament.
