STEPHANIE SOMMERFELD

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Stephanie Sommerfeld a Sunshine Award. Stephanie is a very loving person with a heart of gold. She has the biggest and most challenging job of all as a stay-at-home mom. If that wasn’t hard enough, she has also taken on the role of teacher. She has been home schooling our almost 5-year-old and our 6-year-old, mean while tending to our 1-year-old boy who doesn’t stop. She is the hardest worker I know.

Mark Sedlacek, Jr.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of...
UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 9:17 p.m.
Chippewa County crash on Highway 29 causes lane closure
The crash happened a few miles southeast of Clear Lake.
1 person dead after rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning

Latest News

BROOK SOMMERFELD
WILLIAM AND LYNN WAITE
SANDY COOPER
TODD NELSON