EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Stephanie Sommerfeld a Sunshine Award. Stephanie is a very loving person with a heart of gold. She has the biggest and most challenging job of all as a stay-at-home mom. If that wasn’t hard enough, she has also taken on the role of teacher. She has been home schooling our almost 5-year-old and our 6-year-old, mean while tending to our 1-year-old boy who doesn’t stop. She is the hardest worker I know.

Mark Sedlacek, Jr.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.