Support Our Troops Care Package Drive

By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is holding the 14th Annual Support Our Troops Care Package Drive through November 11.

The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, McDonell Area Catholic Schools National Honor Society, with your help, would like to support the troops by sending them a care package.

Drop off items at any YMCA of the Chippewa Valley location, Leinie Lodge, or all McDonell Area Catholic Schools by Friday, November 11.

Items needed are food, personal care items, fun items and monetary donations.

Chippewa Valley YMCA

