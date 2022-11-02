TODD NELSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 2, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Todd Nelson for the Sunshine Award. Todd is an amazing custodian but an even better human being. Todd is willing to pick up the slack if an event requires extra hands or if someone is unable to come into work. Todd always greets me with a smile at the beginning of the day and I enjoy his friendly banter during lunch when he cleans my classroom. Custodians are rarely recognized for their importance in the way a school runs but they are pivotal to the school’s success. Todd keeps a positive air and I appreciate having him as part of our school family.

Tera Simpson

