Tomah VA offers service to LGBTQ+ vets with pilot program TelePRIDE

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - The Tomah VA offers a program for LGBTQ+ veterans to help them navigate their lives and health.

“There’s not a lot of resources for our LGBTQ+ veterans in this area,” said Sierra Phillips, the LGBTQ+ Veterans Care coordinator over at Tomah VA Medical Center.

She says TelePRIDE, a ten session virtual program, helps the vets explore their identity, learn how to find a community and get educated on what the VA offers that caters to their health needs.

“Previous group participants have said ‘What took the VA so long to get a group like this’... and ‘It literally saved my life,’” said Phillips.

Michelle Wilcox, who helped Phillips co-direct the pilot program, says the safe space that TelePRIDE provides is important for the participating veteran’s health.

“We know that 25% of veterans do not share their sexual orientation or gender identity to their health care provider,” said Wilcox.

Phillips said the reason for that is the discrimination and alienation LGBTQ+ vets have felt when visiting the doctor’s office.

“LGBTQ members might be hesitant to seek health care in the first place. They’ve had experiences in lots of health care systems, not just the VA, where they had experiences that were less than friendly, or not respectful, not affirmative care,” said Phillips.

And that discrimination has even followed these vets through their time in the service.

“Historically we recognize that policies have not been affirmative. And the unfortunate experience of many LGBTQ+ veterans was one of either they were not out or free to be authentically themselves, or they experienced discrimination and stigma,” said Phillips. “The hope is that the word will spread, that the message we’re sending is that the VA is here, and has healthcare services that will meet the specific and unique needs of LGBTQ+ veterans.”

TelePRIDE at the Tomah VA is part of a bigger network of 42 programs, 19 are in process. One TelePRIDE launching soon is at the Jesse Brown VA in Chicago.

“It’s been helpful being a part of this cohort and being able to learn from Michelle and Sierra, we kind of talk through the different sessions, on the things that have come up as the piloted it, as they’ve done it. It’s been helpful in the kinds of conversations I’ve had with providers,” said Julie Donahoe. She is helping out with the launch.

For any veteran, that is eligible for VA service, that is interested in TelePRIDE can contact Sierra Phillips at the Tomah VA Medical Center.

