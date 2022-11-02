Wis. DHS launches telehealth service for COVID-19 treatment

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing a free telehealth service to gain access more efficiently to COVID-19 treatment.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, anyone 18 and older who tests positive for COVID-19 can have a telehealth consultation with a health care clinician within 5-30 minutes. If eligible, a clinician will prescribe an oral antiviral pill. The prescription can be filled at several pharmacies in the state, and people can search for a pharmacy by address HERE. Insurance is not required. Those without pharmacy access can have their medicine shipped overnight.

“Providing telehealth access supports our commitment to health equity,” Secretary-designee, Karen Timberlake, said. “Telehealth is a quick, easy, and free way for individuals who may not be able to travel to a clinic, or who may not have insurance or health care, to learn if antiviral pills to treat COVID-19 are an appropriate treatment for them. We believe this will be especially important in extending our ability to serve rural, elderly, and other underserved populations.”

The media release from Wis. DHS says the COVID-19 Treatment Telehealth service is available statewide. Consultations are available seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“It is important that people who test positive and are likely to get very sick from COVID-19 consider treatment as soon as possible,” Dr. Jonathan Meiman, DHS Chief Medical Officer, said. “Telehealth can help get people started on oral antivirals sooner within the five-day window after symptom onset, which will help save lives.”

Additional information is available in the full media release from Wis. DHS, HERE.

