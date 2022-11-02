WisDOT seeking comment on proposed resurfacing project

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public involvement meeting intended to get input on a proposed cold in-place recycling project in Chippewa County.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the proposed project is on Wisconsin Highway 40 from Wisconsin Highway 64 East to the Chippewa/Rusk County line. WisDOT invites the public to go to the project website, review a presentation as we as a handout and submit comments to project staff.

Details are provided on WisDOT’s website HERE. Comments should be provided by Dec. 1, 2022 by emailing kyle.mclean@dot.wi.gov, or by mail to:

Wisconsin Department of Transportation

718 W. Clairemont Ave.

Eau Claire, WI 54701.

Attn.: Kyle McLean.

The media release from WisDOT says WisDOT is proposing:

Removing a portion of the existing pavement, recycling it in place, mixing it with a stabilizing agent, relaying it and then placing new asphalt over the roadway.

Installing centerline and edge line rumble strips.

Cleaning, clearing, repairing or replacing culverts.

Placing new pavement markings.

Construction is scheduled for 2028, however, the media release from WisDOT says work could occur as early as 2025 if funding becomes available.

