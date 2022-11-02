WisDOT seeking comment on proposed resurfacing project

WisDOT invites the public to go to the project website, review a presentation and handout and submit comments to project staff.(MGN Online)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public involvement meeting intended to get input on a proposed cold in-place recycling project in Chippewa County.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the proposed project is on Wisconsin Highway 40 from Wisconsin Highway 64 East to the Chippewa/Rusk County line. WisDOT invites the public to go to the project website, review a presentation as we as a handout and submit comments to project staff.

Details are provided on WisDOT’s website HERE. Comments should be provided by Dec. 1, 2022 by emailing kyle.mclean@dot.wi.gov, or by mail to:

Wisconsin Department of Transportation

718 W. Clairemont Ave.

Eau Claire, WI 54701.

Attn.: Kyle McLean.

The media release from WisDOT says WisDOT is proposing:

  • Removing a portion of the existing pavement, recycling it in place, mixing it with a stabilizing agent, relaying it and then placing new asphalt over the roadway.
  • Installing centerline and edge line rumble strips.
  • Cleaning, clearing, repairing or replacing culverts.
  • Placing new pavement markings.

Construction is scheduled for 2028, however, the media release from WisDOT says work could occur as early as 2025 if funding becomes available.

