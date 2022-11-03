Altoona PD seeking information in theft case

One vehicle is displaying a Wisconsin Truck plate PK9712 which is stolen.(COURTESY: ALTOONA POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Police Department is seeking information in regard to a theft case.

According to a social post via the Altoona Police Department Facebook Page, the Altoona Police Department is trying to identify vehicles, as well as people driving them, regarding a theft case. One vehicle is displaying a Wisconsin Truck plate PK9712 which is stolen.

The social post from Altoona Police Department says if you have information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Dispatch at (715) 839-4972 or Crime Stoppers at (715)-874-TIPS(8477) or www.eauclairecountycrimestoppers.org.

You are asked to reference case number #22AL02516.

