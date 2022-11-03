Barron County law enforcement, DHS Director seeing increase in overdose deaths

If you or someone you know needs help or has a tip, you are asked to call 715-537-METH (6384).
If you or someone you know needs help or has a tip, you are asked to call 715-537-METH (6384).(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Barron County law enforcement and the Barron County DHS Director say they are seeing an increase in overdose deaths.

According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Health/Human Services Director, on Nov 3, 2022 law enforcement from across Barron County came together to discuss the increase in overdose deaths that have been happening in their communities.

The media release says there have been 14 overdose deaths in Barron County and three current active cases where an overdose is suspected, for a total of 17 in the past two years. The drugs involved in these deaths have been alcohol, meth, fentanyl, oxycodone, and other prescription drugs.

Together, law enforcement and Barron County Health/Human Services Director are asking for the public’s help. Law enforcement is encouraging the community to call in more tips. If you or someone you know needs help or has a tip, you are asked to call 715-537-METH (6384). This is an anonymous helpline, intended for concerns dealing with all drugs. It is shared between law enforcement and the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services.

The media release is signed by the Barron County Sheriff, Rice Lake Police Chief, Barron Police Chief, Cumberland Police Chief, Turtle Lake Police Chief, Chetek Police Chief, Cameron Police Chief, and Barron County Health/Human Services Director.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 1 at 9:17 p.m....
2 people hurt after semi vs. pickup truck crash in Chippewa County
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 9:17 p.m.
Chippewa County crash on Highway 29 causes lane closure
A 15-year-old is accused of hitting a gray sedan in an intersection and then crashing head-on...
Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

Latest News

Keith Edwards, a news anchor for WQOW-TV in Eau Claire, Wis., announced that he has cancer.
Eau Claire news anchor announces cancer diagnosis
One vehicle is displaying a Wisconsin Truck plate PK9712 which is stolen.
Altoona PD seeking information in theft case
Love Lights
Love Lights (11/03/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (11/03/22)