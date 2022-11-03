Barron County law enforcement, DHS Director seeing increase in overdose deaths

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Barron County law enforcement and the Barron County DHS Director say they are seeing an increase in overdose deaths.

According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Health/Human Services Director, on Nov 3, 2022 law enforcement from across Barron County came together to discuss the increase in overdose deaths that have been happening in their communities.

The media release says there have been 14 overdose deaths in Barron County and three current active cases where an overdose is suspected, for a total of 17 in the past two years. The drugs involved in these deaths have been alcohol, meth, fentanyl, oxycodone, and other prescription drugs.

Together, law enforcement and Barron County Health/Human Services Director are asking for the public’s help. Law enforcement is encouraging the community to call in more tips. If you or someone you know needs help or has a tip, you are asked to call 715-537-METH (6384). This is an anonymous helpline, intended for concerns dealing with all drugs. It is shared between law enforcement and the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services.

The media release is signed by the Barron County Sheriff, Rice Lake Police Chief, Barron Police Chief, Cumberland Police Chief, Turtle Lake Police Chief, Chetek Police Chief, Cameron Police Chief, and Barron County Health/Human Services Director.

