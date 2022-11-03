DNR reminds hunters to check their gear for safety

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The opening of Wisconsin’s gun-deer hunting season is just 16 days away.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to check their gear now to make sure it’s in proper working order before the season begins.

The DNR recommends when inspecting your firearm, make sure it’s clean and identify any wear and tear that could cause a problem in the woods or fields.

The same advice goes for checking your blaze orange or fluorescent pink outerwear.

“Blaze orange and the fluorescent pink does fade over time, so if it’s starting to fade, it’s time to get some new blaze orange. We obviously don’t want to compromise the safety of you or others while you’re out enjoying the hunting season,” DNR conservation warden Brad Wilson said.

Under state law, 50 percent of a hunter’s outer clothing from the waist up must be blaze orange or fluorescent pink. The same 50-percent rule applies to hats or other head gear.

Also check the condition of your tree stand, ladder stand or hang-on stand, checking for rotted wood or rust or loosened railings. Use a safety harness to avoid falls or minimize injuries.

The gun-deer season starts on Saturday, Nov. 19, and ends on Sunday, Nov. 27.

