Eau Claire news anchor announces cancer diagnosis

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A longtime news anchor in Eau Claire announced in a letter shared to his station’s website that he has cancer.

Keith Edwards of WQOW-TV in Eau Claire wrote that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer.

Edwards wrote in the letter, which you can read in its entirety on WQOW’s website, that he has undergone surgery and that the next step is chemotherapy, which begins in early November.

In addition to noting his changed appearance, Edwards wrote “my prognosis is good” and thanked his family, friends, coworkers and community for their support.

Prior to joining WQOW-TV, Edwards had a long career in radio in Eau Claire, mentoring several broadcasters along the way.

The WEAU 13 News team wants Keith to know we are thinking of him and wish him all the best on this journey.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.