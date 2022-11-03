Falling for Fall recipes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares some classic Fall recipes.

Beef French Au Jus

3 pounds beef brisket flat half

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 large sweet onions, cut into 1/4-inch slices

2 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 package (1-1/4 ounces) dry onion soup mix

1 teaspoon minced garlic

8 to 10 French rolls, split, toasted

Sliced provolone or Swiss cheese (optional)

Cut beef Brisket Flat Half into 3 to 4 pieces. Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Place beef brisket in stockpot; brown pieces evenly. Remove brisket from stockpot; set aside.

Add onions to stockpot; cook on low heat 18 to 22 minutes until lightly caramelized, stirring occasionally. Add broth, soy sauce, soup mix and garlic. Return brisket to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2-1/2 to 3 hours or until brisket is fork-tender.

Cook’s Tip: Beef brisket can be cooked, covered, in an oven preheated to 325°F for 2-1/2 to 3 hours or until brisket is fork tender.

Remove brisket; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Carve brisket against the grain into very thin slices. Divide brisket evenly among rolls and top with prepared onions. Top with cheese, as desired. Close sandwiches.

Cook’s Tip: After carving, beef can be returned to cooking liquid and kept warm over low heat until ready to serve, if desired.



Serve sandwiches with cooking liquid on the side for dipping.

-----

Beef Enchilada Soup

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) reduced-sodium beef broth

1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes

1 can (19 ounces) mild enchilada sauce

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (15 ounces) sweet corn, drained

1 can (4 ounces) diced green chilies

2 packets (1 ounce each) taco seasoning mix

8 sliced flour tortillas (1/4-inch strips)

Garnishes:

Shredded cheese, sliced avocado, sour cream, taco seasoning (optional)

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 12 to 15 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Transfer beef into 4-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker; add all other ingredients. Cover and cook on HIGH 2 hours or LOW 4 hours until flavors are blended. Garnish soup with tortillas, cheese, avocado, sour cream and taco seasoning, as desired.



Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.