Gabby Petito’s family to sue police over response to domestic call

In a news conference on Tuesday in Salt Lake City, Nichole Schmidt said more should've been done to help her daughter, Gabby Petito. (Source: KUTV/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The family of Gabby Petito have filed a suit against the Moah, Utah, Police Department over their response to a 2021 domestic call between the woman and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Nichole Schmidt, Gabby’s mother, said in a Thursday news conference that more should have been done to protect her daughter.

“There are there are laws put in place to protect victims, and those laws were not followed, and we don’t want this to happen to anybody else, and it keeps happening,” Schmidt said.

Gabby Petito is seen in body cam during a domestic violence call in Moab, Utah, in 2021.
Gabby Petito is seen in body cam during a domestic violence call in Moab, Utah, in 2021.(Source: Moab Police Department/CNN)

A couple of weeks after that domestic incident, Laundrie killed Petito. He returned to his Florida home on Sept. 1 without her, CNN reported.

Her body was found in Grand Teton National Forest several weeks later after a massive search. Authorities said she was strangled

Laundrie went missing in Florida nature preserve. His body was found in mid-October.

He took his own life and admitted to the slaying in a note found next to his body.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 1 at 9:17 p.m....
2 people hurt after semi vs. pickup truck crash in Chippewa County
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 9:17 p.m.
Chippewa County crash on Highway 29 causes lane closure
A 15-year-old is accused of hitting a gray sedan in an intersection and then crashing head-on...
Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

Latest News

In a news conference on Tuesday in Salt Lake City, Nichole Schmidt said more should've been...
Gabby Petito's mother said her daughter could have been helped
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin condemned North Korea’s recent missile launches.
US, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear weapons use
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen
Meet a one-eared dog named "Van Gogh" who has an eye for art.
Dog with one ear paints masterpieces with his tongue