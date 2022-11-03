Love Lights 2022

Love Lights is a program through HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Hospitals
By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Volunteer Partners at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals are once again holding Love Lights Celebrations.

At HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, the 35th annual ceremony is Thursday, December 1 at 4:30 p.m.

At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, the 37th annual ceremony is Tuesday, December 6 at 5:00 p.m.

The program is a time to remember and celebrate the people we love, both living and deceased.

Community members can buy a love light between now and Christmas Day, which will shine on trees outside the hospitals during the holiday season.

Money raised from the purchase of Love Lights will go to the hospitals’ Volunteer Partners who support various local community and hospital initiatives year-round, such as a backpack drive, student scholarships and more.

Call 715-717-7439 to purchase a light or get more information.

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital

